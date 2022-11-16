George Faris

George "Buddy" Faris passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 47 years, Eva, with whom he is joyfully reunited.
He is survived by his large and loving family: DeAnna and Steve Hampton of Thaxton, Virginia, Gina Faris McKitrick of Roanoke, Virginia, Erik and Leslie Faris of Georgetown, Kentucky, Seth and Rachel Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Micah Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Caleb Faris and Marcela Payan of Boynton Beach, Florida, Kimberly and David Cote of Hubert, North Carolina, Bethany and David Elliott of Laconia, New Hampshire. Mom and Dad also "adopted" Katrina Thayer and children Owen and Aubrey, who were very special to him.
His grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his greatest joy, and brought the biggest smile to his face. The grandchildren who will forever cherish his memory include, Erik, Baylee, Elijah, Saber, Nicole, Kayla, Aaron, Justin, Isaiah, Hannah, Abigail, Taylor and Carson. His great-grandchildren include Lyra and Logan.
Dad had a quick wit and sense of humor that brought a smile or laugh to all who knew him. He had a passion for politics — even working the voting polls in the most recent election. He served his community for many years as a member of the Laconia City Council Ward 4, and sincerely listened to the voices of the people he represented.
Dad worked in the financial and banking institutions most of his career, where he met lifelong friend Debbie Blodgett Cotnoir. After his "retirement" he worked at the Margate and Vista Foods in Laconia for many years. Although he stayed active, the past six years were difficult because he missed his beloved wife, Eva, and we are grateful they have been reunited for eternity.
The family would like to sincerely thank his church family at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and Lakes Region Church of Christ; Dr. Shahab Moossavi, Dr. Noshi Ishak; Dr. Milchev; nurses and staff of Concord Hospital, and especially the nurses and staff of Central NH Kidney Center.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-Day Saints, 1242 N. Main St., Laconia, on Tuesday, November 22, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
