LACONIA — George "Buddy" Edwin Faris passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was predeceased by his father, George Edward Faris; mother, Francis Helen Kinkaid Faris; brother, Vernon "Billy" William Faris; sister, Donna Marie Faris Ruiz; and his loving wife of 47 years, Eva Olive Green Faris, with whom he is joyfully reunited.

He is survived by his large and loving family: DeAnna and Steve Hampton of Thaxton, Virginia, Gina Faris McKitrick of Roanoke, Virginia, Erik and Leslie Faris of Georgetown, Kentucky, Seth and Rachel Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Micah Faris of Laconia, New Hampshire, Caleb Faris and Marcela Payan of Boynton Beach, Florida, Kimberly and David Cote of Hubert, North Carolina, Bethany and David Elliott of Laconia, New Hampshire. Mom and Dad also "adopted" Katrina Thayer and children Owen and Aubrey, who were very special to him.

