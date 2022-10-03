Eileen K. Mills, 76

BRISTOL — Eileen K. Mills, 76, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Forestview Manor after a period of declining health. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Martin and Maryann (Reynolds) Kennedy. The family moved to Queens, New York, where she was raised and graduated from John Adams High School. For many years she worked for Consolidated Laundries. She spent her summers with her sister Louise in Bristol. In 1979 she married Donald Mills and settled here. She worked as a secretary for Cargill Blake Construction and for Old Mill Property.

Eileen enjoyed watching TV and was an avid Patriots fan. Family knew not to interrupt her when her team was playing. She will be remembered for having a good heart and a strong opinion. For 15 years she spent her winters in Zephyr Hills, Florida, where she enjoyed doing handicrafts to pass the time.

