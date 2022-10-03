BRISTOL — Eileen K. Mills, 76, died Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Forestview Manor after a period of declining health. She was born in Providence, Rhode Island, the daughter of Martin and Maryann (Reynolds) Kennedy. The family moved to Queens, New York, where she was raised and graduated from John Adams High School. For many years she worked for Consolidated Laundries. She spent her summers with her sister Louise in Bristol. In 1979 she married Donald Mills and settled here. She worked as a secretary for Cargill Blake Construction and for Old Mill Property.
Eileen enjoyed watching TV and was an avid Patriots fan. Family knew not to interrupt her when her team was playing. She will be remembered for having a good heart and a strong opinion. For 15 years she spent her winters in Zephyr Hills, Florida, where she enjoyed doing handicrafts to pass the time.
Family members include two sisters, Louise Prudhomme of Bristol and Sandra Bocchino of Hazlet, New Jersey; step-children, Debbie (Andi) Bell, Tricia (Alan Matthews) Mills; step-grandchildren, Evan, Emma and Jacob Lundberg; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, whom she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 10 a.m. at the Bristol United Church of Christ, 15 Church Street, Bristol, the Rev. Andrew MacLeod will officiate. Burial will follow at Homeland Cemetery in Bristol.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Lakes Region VNA, 214 Lake St., Bristol, NH 03222.
