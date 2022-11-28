LACONIA — Dorothy Frawley, 88, beloved wife, mother and friend, passed away on Nov. 24.
Dorothy is survived by the love of her life, David Brown, whom she married in 2014 in a ceremony officiated by the captain onboard the cruise ship M/S Mount Washington on Lake Winnipesaukee.
She is also survived by her son Michael Frawley of Watkinsville, Georgia; her son Stephen Frawley and his husband, Dale Hill, of Dallas, Texas; her daughter Kathleen O’Connell and her partner, Walter Blaschuk; and two granddaughters, Sarah Perry and Taylor O’Connell, all of Nashua.
Dorothy was blessed to have countless friends in and around Laconia, including members of the Elks Lodge, where she was honored to recite the opening and closing prayers at meetings as part of her elected position of chaplain.
Dorothy had a renowned sense of humor and a friendly, outgoing personality that made her and David popular patrons of several local restaurants, where they almost always sat at the bar in order to socialize with dear friends, old and new.
Dorothy loved making jewelry and was often asked by strangers where she got a necklace or bracelet that she was wearing, to which she proudly replied, “I made it!” She crafted and gave away hundreds of her creations over the years and was always grateful for the pleasure they brought to others. During the pandemic, she made more than 300 beaded mask lanyards for public school teachers in the Laconia area.
After retiring from MIT Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington, Massachusetts, where she supported more than 50 librarians, Dorothy spent as much time as possible with her young granddaughters, teaching them how to cook “eggies” and sing “A Bushel and a Peck.”
For the last few summers, Dorothy and David looked forward to spending several weeks at Old Orchard Beach in southern Maine where they perused thrift stores, enjoyed the ocean views, and celebrated the limitless pleasure of each other’s company.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 10 a.m.-noon, in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St.
The Elks Lodge will perform a ceremony at the conclusion of the calling hours at noon.
In lieu of giving flowers, the family asks that those who are able make a donation in her name to the loving team of caregivers at St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, 406 Court St., Laconia, NH 03246, or stfrancisrehabcenter.org/donate.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.