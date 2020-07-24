Donald Florence (aka Midge) passed away July 23, 2020.
He was the son of Evelyn and Bernard Florence. He liked rollerskating, skiing and reading a good book. He taught us to ride motorcycles, respect guns, fish, hiking, camping, and boating. Most of the time you would find him on the Merrimack River. He taught us to respect the great outdoors, to carry out what you carry in, and bring an extra trash bag for what you find while you were there. He was a baseball coach for Tilton-Northfield so you may have known him as coach.
He had a great sense of humor and if you ever received a card from him you knew you were going to laugh. He loved to play practical jokes and tease people. He would get that gleam in his eye and you would say "uh oh what is he up to now."
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy; daughter Natalie and her husband Alan Cardinal; daughter Doreen and her husband Paul Plimpton; and son Dean and his wife Lisa; grandchildren, Russell Douglas, Cassie Beswick, Reid Plimpton, Connor Skoog , Duncan Florence; great-grandchildren, Tayah Moore, Julianna, Monea and Lorenzo.
The family would like to thank Hospice for their care of Don in these past couple of months. Please consider donating to your local Hospice.
He had dementia, COPD, and survived several types of cancer. He was a Marine who was stationed at Camp Lejeune (water issues) and served in Korea. For these reasons he decided to donate his body to Dartmouth.
Per Don's wishes there will be no calling hours.
