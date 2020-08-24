FRANKLIN — Donald E. Purington, 87, of Franklin, died on August 18, 2020 at Mountain Ridge Healthcare Center in Franklin.
He was born in New Boston, NH, on March 30, 1933, the son of Kenneth and Florence (Black) Purington. He resided in Salisbury from 1969 through 2001 before moving to Franklin.
Mr. Purington was employed at Kearsarge Reel Co. in Bradford for 17 years prior to retiring.
A quiet man, he enjoyed hunting and taking rides with his wife enjoying the scenery and hoping to see some wildlife. He loved animals especially his dog “Glory.”
He is survived by his wife, Phyllis (deHaro) Purington of Franklin; and nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Ruth Perron and Verna Hall.
A graveside service will be held at Maplewood Cemetery in Salisbury on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Donations in his memory may be made to Pope Memorial SPCA, 94 Silk Farm Rd., Concord, NH 03301.
Thibault-Neun Funeral Home in Franklin is assisting with arrangements. For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.