Dennis B. Peters, 53

BELMONT — Dennis Brian Peters, 53, of Jamestown Road, passed away at his home on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in the early hours of the morning.
Dennis was born on Dec, 17, 1969, in Dover, the son of William and Dorothy (Pratt) Daniels. He was the youngest of four.
Dennis was a stay-at-home father, disabled by a car accident, but before that, and even so, Dennis was a man of many talents. He had many different careers over the years, including Thompson Center Arms, Prime Tanning, Durrel Paving, D.G Iadonisi Masonry, and most recently after many years of being disabled and a stay-at-home dad, he was employed at a job he loved, Irving of Tilton.
In addition to working, Dennis also loved NASCAR. He loved going to the races and camping out at the track. He had a deep love for anything to do with motorcycles, but especially Bike Week. Dennis loved doing things outdoors, such as barbecuing, having fires, camping, and setting off fireworks; he also was obsessed with his dogs, but most of all Dennis loved being a father and a grandfather.
Dennis is survived by his sons, Bryce Eason-Fall and his fiancé Courtney Walsh, Casey Peters, and his "other son" Casey "Pork Chop" DeGroot; his daughters, Adrianna Peters and her significant other, Greyson Daneau, and Kyleigh Peters; his grandson, Aydan Fall, and one more grand-baby on the way; his brothers, James VanderBloeman and his wife Onna, and Bob Stewart and significant other Kim; his sister, Melissa Valyou and her husband Ed; and his in-laws, Greg and Linda Iadonisi; and his best friend of 23 years, Andrea Grasberger.
Dennis is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews including but not limited to, Jared and Marshall VanderBloeman, JR VanderBloeman, Jean Castaneda, Lori Kerrigan, Harold “Tinker'' Valyou III and Lillian Valyou, Todd Valyou and Tammy Valyou, Crystal Ludlow, Jody Valyou, Victoria and Thomas Valyou, Riley Stewart, Kathryn Smith, Morgyn Abrams, Kayli and JJ Lind, as well as their sister, Teaghan Navarro, Emma Kidder, and Kirstie Iadonisi. Dennis also had many great-nieces and nephews, whom he loved with his whole heart. He also leaves behind so many friends, to name some, Pete, the complete staff at Irving in Tilton, Donald Bridges, Sassy Connors, Myla and Max, Don Small, Dave, Michael and so many more. Dennis is also survived by pets, Nova, Winston, as well “grand-cats” Sylvester and Hiccup, and “grand-rat,” Ponyo.
In addition to his parents, Dennis is predeceased by his brother, Richard "Red" VanderBloeman; and his best friends who were like brothers to him, Sean Connors and James "JC’"Connors "the 3 Amigos,” as they were called. Dennis is also predeceased by beloved pets, Chevy, Maddy, Shelby, and “grand-rat” Hotdog.
“Blood doesn’t make a family. Love is what makes a family.” — Dennis Brian Peters
The family will be having a Celebration of Life at Tower Hill Tavern, in the Weirs, on Saturday, Jan. 21,2023, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St. Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
