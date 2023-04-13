LOUDON — Daniel Dempsey III, 54, of Loudon, passed on April 11.
He was born June 11, 1968, in Belmont, to Daniel Dempsey II and Elizabeth “Poppy” (Paquet) Dempsey.
LOUDON — Daniel Dempsey III, 54, of Loudon, passed on April 11.
He was born June 11, 1968, in Belmont, to Daniel Dempsey II and Elizabeth “Poppy” (Paquet) Dempsey.
Graduating from Belmont High School in 1986, Dan enlisted in the U.S. Army. He went on to serve in the Army for six years, earning a Bronze Star. Following his time in the U.S. Army, he began his career in law enforcement at the New Hampshire Department of Corrections where he met his wife, Cindy. With her support, Dan joined the U.S. Marshals, where he served 20 years. His dedication to community, service and patriotism is unmatched.
Dan was one with many passions which included skiing, hunting, mountain biking, kayaking and, of course, riding his Harley. Every season came with something he enjoyed. If you had the true pleasure of knowing Dan, you knew of his sarcastic sense of humor, which was legendary.
Dan was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and friend to many. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Cindy (Silva) Dempsey; sons Joshua and Tyler, daughters Cori and Anna, and sister Pam O’Connell. Dan was predeceased by his parents and his sister Andreana Grimaldo.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, April 15, 3-6 p.m. in the Carriage House at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH 03246.
A funeral procession will meet at 12:30 p.m., on Sunday, April 16, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia. Family to park on Whipple Avenue, friends to park on Pleasant Street, to await departure at 1 p.m.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. following the procession at Moore Cemetery, Church Street, Loudon.
For those wishing to send flowers, the family suggests Prescott’s Florist, 603-524-7945, 23 Veterans Square, Laconia.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have you experimented with artificial intelligence software? Click the image below to answer
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.