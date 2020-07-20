BELMONT — Clifton “Kip” R. Guay, Jr., 61, of Depot Street, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA.
Kip was born on December 26, 1957, in Waterbury, CT, son to the late Clifton R. Guay Sr. and Shirley (Hurd) Crockett.
Kip was a Commander of the Sons of American Legion and worked as a machinist for 29 years at New Hampshire Ball Bearing. He enjoyed NASCAR and camping in the outdoors.
Kip is survived by his wife, Joanne (Hilliard) Guay; two sons, Christopher and Joshua; four daughters, Samantha, Rebecca, Tara, and Shannon; twelve grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Kip was predeceased by his brother, Richard Guay, and his aunts and uncles.
Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020, in the family lot at South Road Cemetery, Belmont, NH.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made in Kip’s name to a charity of one's choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit wwww.wilkinsonbeane.com.
