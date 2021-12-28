MEREDITH — Christine E. Oldeman, 83, a longtime resident of Meredith, died December 21, 2021 at Golden View Health Care Center. Born in Boston on March 24, 1938, Chris was the daughter of the late Ainie Raatikainen, and the loving wife of the late John K. Oldeman, who passed on November 2, 2021. Chris grew up in Boston and graduated from Girls’ Latin School in 1956. She and her sister Judy grew up spending time with family in Rockland and Thomaston, Maine, and with friends in Wellesley, Mass.
Chris and John were married in Wellesley on August 29, 1959. They spent their first eight years of marriage in California, then returned to New England in 1968, residing in Georgetown, MA. They spent summers and weekends with family at their camp on Lake Winnipesaukee, then moved to Meredith in 1978. Chris was affiliated with Casey Family Services, a division of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, for over 20 years, first serving on their Family Advisory Board and later working as Division Administrator and opening their Concord office.
Chris enjoyed spending time with John and friends at their campground in Maine, boating around Maine and New Hampshire, traveling the country in their RV, going on motorcycle rides, and “recharging her batteries” with her grandchildren in Massachusetts. Chris also enjoyed visiting her sister Judy in Las Vegas and traveling together to England and France. She was a long-time volunteer at the Meredith Public Library as well as a member of its book and knitting clubs. Her signature smile, generous spirit, and “glass half-full” attitude will be missed by all who knew her.
Chris is survived by her son, Andrew Oldeman and his wife Melanie of Manchester, MA; her grandchildren, Sylvie and Cooper Oldeman of Manchester, MA; her daughter, Lynn Crane and her husband Dean of Berlin, NH; her grandchildren, Meagan, Danielle, Heather, Jessica, Brandon, Amber, and Jeremiah; her sister, Judith Lachance and her husband Red of Las Vegas, NV; her sister-in-law, Jan Norlin of Pawleys Island, SC; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband, Chris was predeceased by her son, Michael; her sister-in-law, Geraldine “Elsie”Morris; her brother-in-law, Sven “Rick” Norlin; and her dear friend, Shirley McNamara.
Chris’s family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at Golden View Heath Care Center for their wonderful care over the past two and a half years, to Chris and John’s longtime neighbors for their many kindnesses, to her many friends for their loving support, and to Chris’s treasured colleagues at Casey Family Services.
In keeping with Chris’s wishes, her body was cremated and there will be no services. Memorial donations in her memory may be made to the Meredith Public Library at meredithlibraryfund.org.
To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.