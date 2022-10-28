Charles P. (Charlie) Dobbs

Charles P. (Charlie) Dobbs

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Charles P. "Charlie" Dobbs, 88, of Annapolis, Maryland, died October 14, 2022.

He was born in Benton, Arkansas, August 25, 1934, to Pauline and Orville Dobbs. Charlie inherited the creativity and skills of his carpenter father and seamstress mother, which he used to lay the foundation of his life. He honed his leadership skills as an Eagle Scout and as State Master Councilor of DeMolay, which helped him earn admittance to the U.S. Naval Academy, the first from Saline County. At USNA, his company mates called him Homer and became lifelong friends, especially Jake Reed, Marty Finnerty and Charlie Pease.

