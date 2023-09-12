Charles L. French III, 73 

GILFORD — Charles Lewis French III, 73, passed on Saturday, Sep. 9, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
Charlie was born in Wolfeboro on Aug. 9, 1950, to Charles French Jr. and Beatrice French. He was raised in Wolfeboro.
Charlie is survived by his siblings, Martha French, Barbara French, Peter French, John French and Sarah Bowman.
Charles, also known as "Charlie," "Chuck" or "Chas," was passionate about many things, but first and foremost was fishing. Charlie fished the world over, from the Sub Arctic to New Zealand, to Chile, and marlin fishing in Mexico. If there was a honey hole Chas ever visited he was there to fish. He loved nature and animals.
The other thing he loved was work and the people he worked with. Every meeting that took place at work would end with a “Charlieism.” Although these stories revolved around propane, you could always count on humor and a life lesson. He had recently received his 30-year anniversary pin with AmeriGas in Laconia as a gas technician.
He had years of empirical knowledge, was a great mentor and teacher. He was an avid reader and preferred a physical book or newspaper. He loved languages and was fluent in Spanish and was quite the wordsmith. He had a cynical view of the world and knew the reality of human nature. This in turn made him extremely funny and many friends said he could do standup comedy. Yet he had a shy side and preferred to stay in the background. Brother Charlie and friend, you will truly be missed. In the echoes of time you may be on a lake and hear a whisper saying “tight line, FISH ON.” You go Charlie, fish on.
A remembrance of Charlie will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, at the Leavitt Park Clubhouse, 334 Elm St., Laconia, NH 03246. Plan to have Dunkin' Doughnuts and coffee.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.