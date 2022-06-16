Charles G. Kelley, 59

GILMANTON — Charles “Chuck” Gordon Kelley died suddenly on June 4, 2022 in Gilmanton at the age of 59.
He is survived by his sisters, Nancy K. Beaton of Hollis and Margaret “Peggy” E. Kelley of Kennebunkport, ME; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts and cousins.
Chuck loved his family dearly and had a great sense of humor and a great intellect. While he was a quiet person by nature, Chuck could talk about anything, knew something about everything, and solved crossword puzzles and other brain games daily.
Chuck was born in Ipswich, MA, on October 29, 1962, the son of George F. and Carolyn M. Kelley. He grew up in Ipswich and Hamilton, MA, graduating from Hamilton-Wenham Regional High School in 1980. He had a love of architectural design and received an AS in Architecture from Wentworth Institute of Technology in 1982. His love for architecture included a lifelong fascination with covered bridges; Chuck visited every covered bridge in Vermont and New Hampshire, as well as a host of others across the country.
Chuck moved to Gilmanton in 1993. He worked for Toys ‘R’ Us for many years, but more recently was woodworking. He loved working with unique and reclaimed wood and glass. He had a passion for collecting unique bottles. Chuck also loved cars, auto racing, and all types of music.
He was Treasurer of the First Baptist Society (Lower Gilmanton Church) and was active in its recent restoration. He was also active in the recent restoration of the Kelley Corner Schoolhouse and worked with his parents to fund and build the Gilmanton Year-round Library.
A graveside celebration of his life will be held on June 24 at 11:00 a.m. at Smith Meetinghouse Cemetery, Gilmanton. A private burial will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory can be made to the First Baptist Society, c/o Gilmanton Historical Society, PO Box 236, Gilmanton, NH 03237 (note the First Baptist or Lower Gilmanton Church in the memo).
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Messages of condolence may be offered at www.bennettfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.