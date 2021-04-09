BRIDGEWATER — Charles E. “Chuck” Swanson, 78, died Wednesday, April 7 after a lengthy illness. Chuck was born in San Francisco, CA the son of Clarence and Margaret (Burnett) Swanson. The family moved shortly there after to Lakewood, CO where he grew up. He went on to college, earned a BS in Electrical Engineering and then joined the Navy. He later settled in Bridgewater, NH where he raised his family and worked for the NH Electric COOP.
Chuck was known for his gardening and great interest in German culture and especially their automobiles. Together with his wife Charlotte, the helped to form the NH Chapter of the Mercedes Benz Club of America. They traveled to Germany a number of times to take in the cars and while there, added to his collection of nutcrackers and steins.
For many years, he was a member of the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church and together with Charlotte they were active with the church’s handbell choir. Lately he worshipped at the New Hampton Community Church.
Family members include his wife Charlotte of Bridgewater; one son and daughter-law, Steven and Karen Swanson of Bridgewater; two grandchildren, Trevor and Dominique; and one great-grandchild, Hope; three brothers, Phillip, Roger and David; many nieces and nephews.
Services — A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the New Hampton Community Church, 14 Church Lane, New Hampton. In adhering to CDC guidelines, masks are encouraged and social distancing required. Private interment will take place at the NH Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247.
The services will be live streamed for those unable to attend. Please use this link to view the services https://my.gather.app/remember/charles-chuck-swanson To leave a condolence or share a memory please go to www.EmmonsFuneralHome.com.
