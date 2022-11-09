Cecile (Gagne) Connor

Cecile (Gagne) Connor

June 28, 1930 – November 6, 2022

WELLS, Maine — Cecile G. Connor, 92, formerly of Franklin, died peacefully on November 6, 2022, with family and friends present at her home in Wells, Maine. She was born in Franklin on June 28, 1930, and was the daughter of George E. Gagne and Yvonne (Tousignant) Gagne. Cecile lived in Franklin for close to 70 years. Cecile married A. Murray Connor in August of 1955. Prior to becoming a mom, Cecile attended business college in Concord, New Hampshire and worked for the former Merrimack Farmers Exchange.

