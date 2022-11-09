WELLS, Maine — Cecile G. Connor, 92, formerly of Franklin, died peacefully on November 6, 2022, with family and friends present at her home in Wells, Maine. She was born in Franklin on June 28, 1930, and was the daughter of George E. Gagne and Yvonne (Tousignant) Gagne. Cecile lived in Franklin for close to 70 years. Cecile married A. Murray Connor in August of 1955. Prior to becoming a mom, Cecile attended business college in Concord, New Hampshire and worked for the former Merrimack Farmers Exchange.
Cecile and Murray raised four children until Murray’s death in September of 1976. Cecile then re-entered the work force and was as a school secretary for 19 years at Winnisquam Regional Middle School.
Cecile was a wonderful mother and enjoyed working at the school and interacting with the students. Cecile was an avid reader as well as a great cook and baker. She was known for her gingerbread men cookies that she would make at Christmas which was her favorite holiday. Cecile loved being a mom and memere.
Cecile loved the ocean and fulfilled a lifelong dream to live in a coastal town when she moved to Maine in 1998. She greatly enjoyed spending time on the beach, whether it was taking long walks or just sitting on the sand enjoying the wind and waves.
In addition to her husband, Cecile was predeceased by her parents. Cecile is survived by her children, Suzanne Connor and her husband, Wes Ripple of Northfield, Murray Connor and his wife Rose of New Braunfels, Texas, John Connor of Wells, Maine, and Kathleen Connor of Wells, Maine; and her grandchildren, Kevin Ripple of New Hampshire, Chelsea and Jorge Gonzales and their daughter, Raelyn of Texas, and Allison and Andrew Hobbs and their son, Ace of Georgia.
A visitation will be held on Monday, November 14 from 10 to 10:30 a.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin, NH.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul Church, School St., Franklin. followed by burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Cecile to Hospice of Southern Maine, 390 U.S. Route One, Scarborough, ME 04074.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.