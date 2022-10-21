MIDLOTHIAN, Virginia — On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Brian Harold Wakeman of Midlothian, Virginia, a loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 65. Brian was an accomplished engineer, devoted father and husband, and a true outdoorsman, usually found in a Penn State baseball hat and “Life is Good” T-shirt.
Brian was born and raised in Laconia, New Hampshire. During his youth, he developed his love of the outdoors, hiking in the White Mountains, sailing on Lake Winnipesaukee and cross-country skiing. He earned his engineering degree from Pennsylvania State University, where he was an active contributor to the Penn State Outdoor Club. After graduation, he was employed by Virginia Power, and then Dominion Energy, until his retirement in 2019.
In the summer of 2022, Brian was able to attend the joyous occasion of his son Gareth’s wedding in Italy. Afterwards, he spent several weeks touring Paris and London with his wife, Sue, completing a lifelong dream of visiting Europe together.
Brian was active in many volunteer organizations throughout his lifetime but was particularly proud of his service on the board of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy and as Scoutmaster for his sons’ BSA troop. His family fondly remembers their many outdoor adventures together, and his grandsons will always remember their camping trips with Brian.
He was preceded in death by his father, H. Max Wakeman. He is survived by his wife, Sue Ellen Cramer Wakeman; his mother, Virginia Reiley Wakeman of Laconia, New Hampshire; his son, Gareth (Haley) of Richmond, Virginia; his son, Conor (Mandy); and grandsons, Blaine and Everett of Allen, Texas; and his sister, Beth Poulin Smith of Swanzey, New Hampshire; along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Celebration of Life will occur on December 3, 2022, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Robious Landing Park, where he loved to go walking with his Vizsla, Lily.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Appalachian Trail Conservancy.
