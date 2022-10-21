Brian H. Wakeman

Brian H. Wakeman

MIDLOTHIAN, Virginia — On Saturday, October 8, 2022, Brian Harold Wakeman of Midlothian, Virginia, a loving husband and father of two children, passed away at the age of 65. Brian was an accomplished engineer, devoted father and husband, and a true outdoorsman, usually found in a Penn State baseball hat and “Life is Good” T-shirt.

Brian was born and raised in Laconia, New Hampshire. During his youth, he developed his love of the outdoors, hiking in the White Mountains, sailing on Lake Winnipesaukee and cross-country skiing. He earned his engineering degree from Pennsylvania State University, where he was an active contributor to the Penn State Outdoor Club. After graduation, he was employed by Virginia Power, and then Dominion Energy, until his retirement in 2019.

