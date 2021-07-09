LACONIA — Augustus Pitou III, "Kip", died on Thursday, July 8, 2021 in Laconia, NH. His sister, Penny Pitou, reported that his death was due to the complications of a stroke and pneumonia.
Kip was born on May 20, 1940, in Bayside, Long Island, New York, the second child of the late Augustus Pitou Jr. and Eulalie Schaefer. The family moved to Center Harbor, NH, in 1941 where Lee and Gus began a life as farmers. After five years they realized that the farming life was not for them, and in 1946 they moved to Gilford, NH.
Kip and Penny were part of a skiing family with Kip becoming president of several ski companies and Penny going on to win two silver medals in the 1960 Olympics in Squaw Valley, CA. During his high school years, Kip worked at the Lakes Region Playhouse as a “Driver” for the stars, meeting people like Cliff Robertson and Tallulah Bankhead. After graduating from Laconia High School in 1959, Kip moved to Minnesota and worked several jobs, but returned to NH after being offered a position teaching skiing in the Penny Pitou Ski School at the Belknap Mt. Recreation Area (now Gunstock) in NH. He was a very popular ski instructor and a favorite with the “Housewife Classes” telling them jokes to keep their minds off the freezing temperatures.
In the mid 60s, he began working for Beconta Ski, Inc, in New York City, the largest ski and skiwear importing company in the USA. He started at the bottom of the ladder but eventually was promoted to VP/General Manager. He married Cynthia Grisham in 1966, which resulted in two children, Jason Belden Pitou of Mesa, AZ and Kristen Pitou Rhodes of San Ramon, CA. That marriage ended in divorce in 1980 and Kip went on to marry Abigail Mathes in 1989. They had one child, Hayley Jade Pitou, of Park City, UT. That marriage ended in divorce in 2005. He leaves behind three granddaughters, Hannah, Casey and Emma Rhodes of San Ramon, CA.
Kip left NY in the 1980s to become executive VP and COO of Kaestle USA in Salt Lake City, UT, After the company was sold, Kip joined the K-2 ski company, and took over the marketing of Pre ski working for them for several years, eventually becoming president and COO of K-2 Bike. In 1998, Kip returned to his home in Park City, UT, as the new director of “Ski Utah” where he stayed until his retirement.
Gilford, NH, has been Kip’s home for the last ﬁve years, just down the road from his sister Penny and near his nephews, Christian and Kim Zimmermann.
Kip’s family would like to thank the staff, nurses and therapists at Genesis-Laconia Center for their wonderful care and support while Kip was living there.
Kip leaves his three children; three grandchildren; his sister Penny; his nephews, Christian and Kim Zimmermann and their spouses; his cousins and his many friends.
A gathering of family and friends will take place at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made in Kip’s name to the Gunstock Ski Club, PO Box 222, Laconia, NH 03247, to the NH Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, NH 03247, or to Village Knolls, c/o Stewart Property Management, PO Box 10540, Bedford, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
