Alma P. Johnson, 85

CARSON, California — Alma Patricia Johnson, 85, of Carson, California passed away on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at Kaiser Foundation Hospital in Los Angeles, California, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Alma was born on Jan. 12, 1937, in Laconia, New Hampshire, the daughter of Narcisse and Blanche (Valliere) Breton.
She graduated from Sacred Heart High School in Laconia and Plymouth State College. She taught high school at South High in Torrance, California, until she retired. She was dedicated to her career and students.
Alma is survived by her two sisters, Lorraine Rudzinski of Laconia, and Janet Drouin of Laconia; her brother, Richard A. Breton of Westchester, California; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Alma is predeceased by her husband, Richard Johnson; her sisters, Aldea Lacroix, Theresa Thompson, and Helen Gilman; and her brother, Raymond Breton.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia, NH.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made in Alma’s name to St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 277 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246 is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.