GILFORD — Alan Francis Beane, 72, of Potter Hill Road in Gilford, died surrounded by family on Sunday, June 20, 2021, after a long illness.
Alan was born on August 28, 1948, to the late Dana S. Beane Jr. and Gilda (Ellis) Beane in Laconia, NH. He grew up in Laconia and graduated from Laconia High School in 1966, and from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business in 1970. He was a member of Phi Kappa Sigma and the National Honor Society. Alan worked as a CPA for the Dana S. Beane & Company and later became President and CEO of Aavid Engineering. Alan also served as a volunteer EMT for the Winnisquam Fire Department and worked for the Gunstock Ski Patrol for many years. In addition, he spent many years devoted to other entrepreneurial endeavors with alternative medicine traveling to and living in Florida, Texas, and Colorado.
Alan was a risk-taker and adventurer. He loved to ski, hike, fly planes, sail, and drive boats on Lake Winnipesaukee. He also was an avid reader, had a nickname for everything, and loved listening to music and seeing his young grandchildren.
Alan is survived by his son, Jeffrey Beane and his wife Melissa of Gilford; two daughters, Jennifer Beane-Ebel and her husband Gregory of Fort Collins, CO, and Heather Ryan and her husband Kevin of Hebron; six grandchildren, Rowan Ryan, Sawyer Ryan, Elsa Ebel, Nora Ebel, Frieda Ebel, and Ansel Ebel; his loving former wife and caregiver, Sara Beane of Gilford; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Douglas and Karen Beane, Glenn and Maureen Beane, David and Ann Beane, and Scott and Becky Beane; and his nieces and nephews, Jason, Christopher, Michael, DanaMary, Iantha, Christina, Spencer and Chelsea.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021, at the Laconia Congregational Church, 18 Veterans Square, Laconia, NH.
A private burial will be held at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial contributions in Alan's name be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Road #210, Bedford, NH 03110.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
