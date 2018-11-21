WOLFEBORO — The 15th Annual TUBACHRISTMAS Concert will be Saturday, Dec. 8, from 2-3 p.m., at All Saint’s Episcopal Church, 258 S. Main St.
This free, public concert will have holiday music and traditional carols, performed by a low brass ensemble. Low brass instruments, such as tubas and euphoniums normally found at the back of the band, will be the featured instruments. Donations will be accepted for L.I.F.E. Ministries Food Pantry.
The Wolfeboro TUBACHRISTMAS concert is a regional event with tuba and euphonium players from community, university, and school bands, as well as working and retired professional musicians. Any low brass players interested in performing should call Joe Ewing at 603-569-3861, or visit www.tubachristmas.com.
According to the conductor, Nancy Donahue, "The arrangements are wonderful, very fresh and appealing, for they focus upon the melodic capabilities of the instruments and their rich mellow sound when played together in close harmony. For the audience, it’s very much like listening to familiar music being performed in an interesting new way, quite warm and welcoming."
For more information about this concert, contact TUBACHRISTMAS co-coordinator, Joe Ewing, at 603-569-3861, or visit www.tubachristmas.com.
