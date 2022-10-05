SANDWICH — Bryan Peaslee grew up tagging along with his father, Dan Peaslee, during setup of the Sandwich Fair. It was a great training ground, although as a child Bryan Peaslee wasn’t there to learn how to run the big October fair. Rather, it was simply fun to hang around his dad, who was president of the board of directors of the Sandwich Fair, and to watch the tractors and vendors and midway setting up for the three-day event.

These days, Bryan has taken over the reins from his father, a man who was beloved with Sandwich residents and anyone connected with the fair. (The Sandwich Fair takes place over Columbus Day weekend each year on the Sandwich Fairgrounds. This year it will be Oct. 8-10.)

