PLYMOUTH — The Flying Monkey Performance Center will present That Physics Show on Saturday, Jan. 12, at 6:30 p.m.
Written and performed by lifetime physics demonstrator David Maiullo, That Physics Show uses the magic of theatre to make science fun.
What damage can a ping-pong ball do as it hurtles 700 miles an hour through a vacuum tube? Can you see the shape of sound in a dancing flame? “Oh, no! That bowling ball is going to smash him in the face” — but it didn’t!
Based on the hundreds of experiments presented at physics conferences and in classrooms across the country, That Physics Show features segments on motion, momentum, vacuum, friction, energy, density, fluid motion, sound waves and sound vibration, light waves, temperature, and many more from the world in which we live — a world controlled by physics.
Maiullo has been a physics demonstrator at Rutgers University for more than 20 years and recently became a regular on “The Weather Channel” and a presenter at national physics festivals.
"I first saw David 15 years ago and started thinking that this was as entertaining as anything I have seen in the theater for a long time,” said producer Eric Krebs. “With That Physics Show, I am pursuing an interest in bringing the entertainment of live theater together with the excitement and wonderment of science. I think of That Physics Show as a cross between ‘Stomp’ and ‘Blue Man Group’ with a little ‘The Bubble Show’ thrown in."
Tickets for That Physics Show are $25, or $39 for premier seating. For more information or to purchase tickets, call the box office at 603-536-2551 or go online to www.flyingmonkeyNH.com.
