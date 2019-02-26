CONCORD — NHTI will present the next event in its Wings of Knowledge lecture series for the 2018-19 academic year when it brings William Halacy to the campus on Tuesday, March 5. Hallacy will talk about “The Benefits of Asian Medicine" at 6 p.m. in the Library Living Room.
The presentation will focus on Tai Chi and Acupuncture.
After a 26-year career in public safety, Halacy retired and began a new career in Asian medicine. In 2008, following six years of study and graduation from the New England School of Acupuncture with a master's degree in Acupuncture, he opened his practice in Concord. He is a nationally certified Diplomate in Acupuncture, certified by the National Certification Commission for Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine, and licensed by the State of New Hampshire.
A major component of his healing practice is tai chi. He often recommends that his patients begin the study of tai chi as a form of rehabilitation, as tai chi is to Asian Medicine what physical therapy is to Western Medicine. Tai Chi also can be used for the prevention of disease.
Launched in 2001-02, Wings of Knowledge is an annual series of cultural events presented by the college. All events are free to the public. For further information, call 603-230-4028 or visit www.nhti.edu/wings.
Additional Wings events scheduled for the 2018-19 academic year so far include:
• April 2, 2019 — Culture in Many Societies. NHTI has students from more than 50 countries, and one of them will share insights of home, culture, and coming to New Hampshire as the campus celebrates its diversity.
• April 23, 2019 — Ty Gagne. Ty, the chief executive officer of New Hampshire Public Risk Management Exchange (Primex3) and a certified Wilderness First Responder, will present “Where You’ll Find Me: Risk, Decisions, and the Last Climb of Kate Matrosova,” and why Matrosova’s story represents such a poignant, intriguing and informative case study in risk analysis and decision-making. It is a special presentation that will take place in Sweeney Auditorium.
