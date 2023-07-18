Home modifications are the perfect way to improve accessibility for older adults. Putting a handrail on a staircase and installing protective window film, for example, ensures that they'll be safe if they ever need to move around on their own again.
Home care modifications
Several budget-friendly ways can help make their home even better for adapting to aging and living independently. Here are five recommendations for those looking to cut back on costs and make their home more adaptable:
1. Install a handrail on a staircase and protective window film. If your elderly loved one can no longer walk up or down the stairs by themselves, installing a handrail can help them maintain their independence and safety. You can also install window film to protect them from the sun. They'll be able to do daily tasks quickly, and you'll be sure they won't fall when moving around their home.
2. Brighten the space with task lighting. Adding task lighting to a bathroom is an easy solution to help your loved one complete everyday tasks like looking in a mirror or putting on makeup. You can add a light to the mirror for extra safety. It will provide plenty of light without feeling too harsh and let them get ready for their day on their own again.
3. Elevate their counter. If your loved one has difficulty standing for long periods, elevating their kitchen counter can give them a better option for getting things done. An elevated counter will let them easily reach items and cook more efficiently. A raised kitchen island is also an excellent option for those who still have some mobility. They'll be able to move up and down without too much effort while still accessing the sink or stovetop when they need it.
4. Add railings to the bed and walls. Once you add railings or grab bars on the wall, your loved one will have added support for getting out of bed safely each morning. They'll feel more secure with extra support, and you'll have peace of mind knowing they won't be at risk of falling
5. Add a bedside lift to help your loved one sit up in bed. If your loved one is having trouble getting out of bed by themselves, you can install a bedside lift to make seniors more comfortable while sitting up during the day.
These are just a few examples, but there are plenty more ways to adapt your home! These adaptations will let you do even more for your loved one's comfort and safety at home.
Visiting Angels provides non-medical assistance in the Lakes Region. For more information, call 603-366-1993.
