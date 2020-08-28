LACONIA — Community Education at LRGHealthcare will offer a virtual version of the four-week Everyday Living & Diabetes class. The free class will be held on Tuesdays, 9:30-11:30 a.m., beginning Sept. 15. The class will require that participants have access to the internet and an email address.
Attendees will learn skills for living a healthy life with diabetes. Learn to set goals for improving lifestyle with topics including managing blood sugar levels, healthy eating, physical activity, and relieving stress.
For more information, call LRGHealthcare Community Education at 603-527-2948.
