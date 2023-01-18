Nikolai Fernandez and John Bachelder spar in a stage combat rehearsal for Romeo and Juliet, which will be presented on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2:00 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre. Tickets for this production can be purchased via powerhousenh.org or at the door. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Powerhouse Theatre will present "Romeo & Juliet" on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, at 2:00 p.m. at the Colonial Theatre.
This classic will feature Powerhouse’s first stage fighting and the expertise of professional fight choreographer Jenry Towle. Says Towle, “What I love most about teaching stage combat is offering performers tools to show emotion and character where words and normal physical action aren't able to. When a character resorts to physical harm, or the use of weapons, it can give a very nuanced insight into their true intentions and thoughts. The cast of R&J quite literally leapt into training, and have already created a support network for each other to keep everyone safe — while getting to do some really cool swordplay.”
A staged reading of the sequel "Montague and Capulet," written by Jaydie Halperin, will be performed at the Belknap Mill on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 18 and 19, with the same actors from "Romeo and Juliet."
Whereas Romeo and Juliet ends in tragedy, Montague and Capulet give hope for a better future.
Tickets for this production can be purchased via powerhousenh.org or at the door.
