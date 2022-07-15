FRANKLIN — Franklin Area Children’s Theatre presents the first performance of its summer camp series. With a stage version of the beloved children’s book “The Rainbow Fish.”
The story is about a small rainbow fish with shiny, multi-colored scales. The other fish wish that they had scales just like that little rainbow fish. One day, a small blue fish asks the rainbow fish if he could have one of his shiny silver scales.
F.A.C.T campers bring this magical tale of sharing and friendship to life on the Franklin Opera House stage Thursday, July 21 at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Tickets available at: franklinoperahouse.org/ or at the door an hour prior to each performance.
Franklin Opera House is located inside Franklin City Hall at 316 Central St. Parking is free.
