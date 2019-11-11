LACONIA — Lakes Winnipesaukee and Squam have been New Hampshire tourist destinations for more than a century. Wolfeboro became the “Oldest Summer Resort in America,” when Colonial Gov. John Wentworth established a summer home there in 1770.
The Native American name Winnipesaukee means “Smile of the Great Spirit,” or “Beautiful Water in a High Place.” Squam Lake was made popular as the filming location for the movie “On Golden Pond” in 1981. Native Americans called it Keeseenunknipee, meaning “the Goose Lake in the Highlands.” By the early 19th century, it was given an Abenaki name, Asquam, meaning water, later shortened to Squam.
Join Taylor Community Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. in the Woodside Building as author Ron Guilmette shares the stories of these two lakes.
Visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-366-1400 for more information.
