PLYMOUTH — Members of the Plymouth Rotary and Lincoln/Woodstock Rotary clubs held a local student speech contest, and Dimitri Spanos, winner of the first round of the Lincoln/Woodstock Rotary speech contest, and Taylor Maine, winner of the first round of the Plymouth Rotary speech contest, went head-to-head for the second round of the competition.
Dimitri and Taylor had been assigned a topic that delved into the Rotary International motto “Service Above Self.” They were asked that their speeches answer the question, “How can Service Above Self be an inspiration to others?” Both students were eloquent in their interpretations of the topic, but Taylor Maine came out on top as the winner of the second round.
Taylor went on to compete at the District 7850 Assembly at the Northern Vermont University Lyndon Campus on April 13, encountering eight other speech contest winners from Rotary clubs in Northern Vermont, Northern New Hampshire, and Southern Quebec. Taylor again beat all her competitors, winning congratulations from Plymouth Rotary on her impressive wins and continued success in the public speaking arena.
