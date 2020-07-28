CENTER HARBOR — The Nichols Library is currently lending books and movies for outdoor pickup. Reserve items in the catalog or call or email requests, and the librarian will put them outside for pickup. Readers deciding what to borrow may call or email the librarian for advice.
The library is circulating books 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit centerharborlibrary.org for details. The building may open in September at the earliest.
Computer access is not available while the building is closed, but the WiFi is accessible from a car or outside on the library grounds. The staff can also print or fax documents for members.
