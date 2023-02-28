Stephanie Wentworth

Stephanie Wentworth, Certified Kitchen and Bath Designer of Decorative Interiors, 370 Union Ave. in Laconia, was in attendance at the The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, produced by the National Kitchen and Bath Association  to see all the new innovations in appliances, fixtures, cabinets, countertops, hardware, anything to incorporate into a new or remodeled kitchen and bath. (Courtesy photo)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show is produced by the National Kitchen and Bath Association from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. Stephanie Wentworth, Certified Kitchen and Bath Designer of Decorative Interiors, 370 Union Ave. in Laconia, was in attendance. This show is the premier event to showcase all the new innovations in appliances, fixtures, cabinets, countertops, hardware, anything to incorporate into a new or remodeled kitchen and bath.

“It is important for me to attend this event to see what the new designs and technology so I can bring that back to the Lakes Region and educate my team and offer my clients the best possible experience,” said Wentworth.

