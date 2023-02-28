Stephanie Wentworth, Certified Kitchen and Bath Designer of Decorative Interiors, 370 Union Ave. in Laconia, was in attendance at the The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show, produced by the National Kitchen and Bath Association to see all the new innovations in appliances, fixtures, cabinets, countertops, hardware, anything to incorporate into a new or remodeled kitchen and bath. (Courtesy photo)
LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Kitchen and Bath Industry Show is produced by the National Kitchen and Bath Association from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2. Stephanie Wentworth, Certified Kitchen and Bath Designer of Decorative Interiors, 370 Union Ave. in Laconia, was in attendance. This show is the premier event to showcase all the new innovations in appliances, fixtures, cabinets, countertops, hardware, anything to incorporate into a new or remodeled kitchen and bath.
“It is important for me to attend this event to see what the new designs and technology so I can bring that back to the Lakes Region and educate my team and offer my clients the best possible experience,” said Wentworth.
The biggest trends for 2023 from the Kitchen and Bath Industry are:
• Color
Color is everywhere the aesthetic overall is referencing color from late 70s early 80s with rust, soft green, warm purples, peach, blush and soft blue tones but using color in everything pairing with soft warm wood tones as well as paring with black and white. White is really having a design moment as it was shown in appliances, cabinetry and fixtures.
• Wellness
The demand for wellness is huge as we are transition out of the pandemic years. Homeowners want to connect with nature, experience products that help them live healthier lives whether it is designing a kitchen with views of nature to a refrigerator that has a water station to ensure users are hydrated. Making sure selections are easy to live with. Easy to clean is very important as well as ultra organized spaces are both ways we seek wellness in our environment.
• Mixing metals
Metals that are both polished and matte to create interest in a range hood or cabinet hardware. A softer more earthier champagne bronze will be big in cabinet hardware. Graphite is the new black offering adding a bit of luster to the world of matte black that has been popular the past couple of years. Living finishes that may patina over time was also highlighted in a variety of mediums such as quartz countertops from Cambria Surfaces as well as uptick of leather on appliance and cabinet hardware.
• Reflection to the past
Many companies are having anniversaries this year. The NKBA celebrated 60 years in existence. Belwith Keeler 135 years, and Kohler which is celebrating 150 years. Kohler displayed an array of toilets in various colors which they have debuted throughout the decades from avocado to champagne pink. Defiantly showcasing the innovation through their years of business as a vision for the future.
Other destinations in Las Vegas that were visited were The International Surfaces Show at Mandalay Bay to preview newest in tile and flooring trends. Also The Las Vegas World Market to preview home items such as furniture, upholstery, lighting, and rugs.
