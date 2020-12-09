GILFORD — Bolduc Park is now open for cross country skiing. Have some safe, affordable fun outdoors. Bolduc Park is on Gilford Avenue at the Laconia/Gilford town line. The nonprofit, all volunteer run Bolduc Park's mission is to offer recreation to area residents. Cross Country Lessons will be offered to youth and adults beginning on Saturday, Jan. 2 and will continue on January 9, 16 and 23. Lessons begin at 10 a.m. and rental skis may be picked up at 9 a.m. at Piche's Ski shop. The cost for lessons is $80 per person including rental equipment or $40 per person if you have your own equipment. Register with the Gilford Parks and Recreation Department or at Bolduc Park. For more information call Bob or Pat at 524-2068.
