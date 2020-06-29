Volunteers in the Senior Companion Program Telephone Reassurance program provide check-in calls to older adults who benefit from regular connection. Senior companions call program participants once a week to check on their well-being and report any concerns to program staff, who then make referrals to family members or other resources and agencies. Socialization, peace of mind and a friendly voice are all part of the experience for program participants. The calls serve as a wellness check as well as an opportunity to socialize. Calls were started in March due to COVID-19 and the inability to provide home visits.
New Hampshire currently has more than 75 senior companions, who would traditionally visit 3-5 individuals each week. The goal is to keep senior adults in their own homes as long as possible and reduce social isolation.
To volunteer, contact Michele Lapierre or Kathleen Stuart at 603-225-3295.
