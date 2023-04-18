Makers Mill volunteer David Dupuis

Left, Makers Mill volunteer David Dupuis helping fix a broken coffee table brought in by local resident David Williams during member support hours. Now all community members are invited to bring an item for repair or fixing at the first in a monthly Repair Cafe series on Sunday, April 30, from 1 to 5 p.m., at Makers Mill. (Courtesy photo/Makers Mill)

WOLFEBORO — Makers Mill, a nonprofit community makerspace and vocation hub, is will host its first Repair Cafe on Sunday, April 30, 1-5 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend and bring an item for repair, and additionally skilled volunteers are being sought to help on the day with the repairs or give out advice.

What is a Repair Cafe? It’s a community-based initiative that aims to promote sustainability by repairing items instead of throwing them away, reducing waste, and promoting a circular economy. It is part of a larger movement of repair cafes around the world, which began in the Netherlands in 2009 and has since spread to more than 50 countries.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.