PLYMOUTH — The Center for the Environment at Plymouth State University will host an Environmental Science Colloquium Series, exploring topics including per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances and radon. The free, afternoon lectures are slated for Tuesday, Feb. 4, and Wednesday, Feb. 26, March 25, April 8 and April 22, in the schools's Boyd Science Center.
Experts from the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services will discuss PFAS, providing detail about chemicals and their environmental impacts, as well as possible solutions to pollution and exposure, on Tuesday, Feb. 4. Panelists Brandon Kernen, PG; Jonathan Ali, Ph.D.; and Kathleen Bush, Ph.D.; will share insights and expertise on the topic. Nicole Jaskiewicz, Ph.D., teaching faculty at PSU, will moderate the discussion, which will take place at 3:30 p.m. in room 144.
The remaining four lectures will take place at 4 p.m. in room 001.
Larry Spencer, Ph.D., professor emeritus of biology at PSU, will present “Are birds really dinosaurs?” on Wednesday, Feb. 26. Spencer was a member of the first team of scientists to look for a relationship between birds and dinosaurs in 1963, and will share first-hand knowledge of the initial research and discuss how the research has evolved.
Eugene Benoit, environmental engineer for the Environmental Protection Agency, will present “Radon: origins, prevalence and health effects” on Wednesday, March 25. Benoit will focus on the biology of radon exposure, the cosmic origins of radioactive elements, the prevalence of radon in Earth’s atmosphere, and how to avoid exposure.
Eric Kelsey, Ph.D., director of research at the Mount Washington Observatory and research assistant professor of meteorology at PSU, will present “Tackling a Big Snow Hydrology Problem with Small Low-Cost Sensors” on Wednesday, April 8. Kelsey will discuss new sensors developed by PSU to better understand the threat of floods and avalanches that were deployed on Mount Washington, used by the National Weather Service to improve modeling and forecasting.
The final lecture in the series will take place Wednesday, April 22, when Patrick Hackley, assistant director of land protection at The Nature Conservancy, will present “The Surry Mountain Project: A Case Study in Conversation.” Hackley will discuss conservatory’s efforts to protect and preserve a land tract near Keene.
For more information about the series, visit plymouth.edu/env-science-series.
