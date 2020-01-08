CONCORD — 'Pie Time at Plymouth Regional High School,' a video produced and edited by Jocelyn LaClair, a student in Plymouth’s media arts program, was released by the New Hampshire Department of Education at the end of last year.
Commissioner Frank Edelblut joined Chef Florencia Mason and culinary students Jonathan Davis, Anna Ciechon, and Nathan Philbin in the Regional Career and Technical Education Center’s new kitchen classroom. They baked a trio of holiday pies using Edelblut’s family recipe for pate sucree, a sweet, French pastry dough.
“We wanted to show off Plymouth’s great new facility, but also give students a chance to work together across CTE programs,” Edelblut said. “Career and technical education programs give students real-world skills and hands-on experience. Any day I get to be part of that learning experience is a great day. The pies helped.”
“Having the Commissioner at the newly-renovated kitchen was an amazing experience. Collaborating with his team, as well as the media arts class, to successfully complete this project was a fantastic way to showcase the talent of the PRHS students. We loved having the opportunity to produce such a fun segment for the Commissioner's YouTube Series,” Mason added. “Great leaders don't just provide direction; they are also role models. Our students had an excellent opportunity to work with great leadership.”
To see the video, visit youtu.be/BR0-crmq_3Y.
