From Chef Florencia Mason and Jonathan Davis
Serves: 8
Prep Time: 10 min.
Cook Time: 60 min.
Ingredients
2 pie crusts
one 15-oz can, or about 2 cups, pumpkin puree
3 large eggs
1 ¼ cups packed light or dark brown sugar
1 tablespoon cornstarch
½ teaspoon salt
1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
¼ teaspoon ground or freshly grated nutmeg
1/8 teaspoon ground cloves
1/8 teaspoon fresh ground black pepper
1 cup heavy cream
¼ cup milk
egg wash, 1 large egg beaten with 1 tablespoon milk
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F
- On a lightly floured work surface, roll the pie crust into a 13-inch round, about 1/4-inch thick. Fit the crust into a 9-inch pie plate and trim the edges, leaving a 1-inch overhang
- Fold the overhang underneath itself and crimp the edges
- Cut out leaves from other pie crust and attach with egg wash
- Whisk pumpkin, 3 eggs, and brown sugar together until combined
- Add cornstarch, salt, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, cloves, pepper, cream, and milk. Vigorously whisk until everything is combined. Filling will be a little thick
- Pour pumpkin pie filling into the crust, only filling crust about 3/4 of the way up
- Bake the pie until the center is almost set, about 55-60 minutes. A small part of the center will be wobbly
- Once baked allow to cool completely for at least 3 hours
