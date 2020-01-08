From Chef Florencia Mason and Nathan Philbin
Serves: 8
Prep Time: 15 min.
Cook Time: 60 min.
Ingredients
1 pie crust
3 pounds apples, a mix of Granny Smith and gala or cortland
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon lemon juice
1 cup old fashioned oats
½ cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
Pinch of nutmeg
¼ cup packed light or dark brown sugar
4 tablespoons chilled butter
Caramel sauce to taste
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees F
- On a lightly floured work surface, roll the pie crust into a 13-inch round, about 1/4-inch thick. Fit the crust into a 9-inch pie plate and trim the edges, leaving a 1-inch overhang
- Fold the overhang underneath itself and crimp the edges
- Peel, core and slice apples
- Toss apples with granulated sugar, cinnamon and lemon juice
- Pile the apples high into the pie crust
- In another bowl mix oats, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar
- Cut in chilled butter to create small pieces for the crisp topping
- Top the apples with crisp mixture
- Bake in oven for 50 – 60 minutes, or until apples are soft and the crust and crisp topping are brown
- Drizzle caramel sauce over the crisp topping to taste
