From Chef Florencia Mason and Nathan Philbin 

Serves: 8

Prep Time: 15 min.

Cook Time: 60 min. 

 

Ingredients 

1 pie crust 

3 pounds apples, a mix of Granny Smith and gala or cortland 

1 tablespoon granulated sugar 

1 teaspoon cinnamon 

1 teaspoon lemon juice 

1 cup old fashioned oats 

½ cup all-purpose flour 

1 teaspoon cinnamon 

Pinch of nutmeg 

¼ cup packed light or dark brown sugar 

4 tablespoons chilled butter 

Caramel sauce to taste

 

Instructions 

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F
  • On a lightly floured work surface, roll the pie crust into a 13-inch round, about 1/4-inch thick. Fit the crust into a 9-inch pie plate and trim the edges, leaving a 1-inch overhang
  • Fold the overhang underneath itself and crimp the edges
  • Peel, core and slice apples
  • Toss apples with granulated sugar, cinnamon and lemon juice
  • Pile the apples high into the pie crust
  • In another bowl mix oats, flour, cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar
  • Cut in chilled butter to create small pieces for the crisp topping
  • Top the apples with crisp mixture
  • Bake in oven for 50 – 60 minutes, or until apples are soft and the crust and crisp topping are brown
  • Drizzle caramel sauce over the crisp topping to taste

