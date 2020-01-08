From Frank Edelblut
Yield: 3
Prep Time: 10 min.
Ingredients
2 ½ cups of sifted flour
2 sticks of butter
½ cup of granulated sugar
½ teaspoon salt
2 egg yolks
2 tablespoons of water
Instructions
• Combine the flour, sugar and salt in a bowl
• Cut the butter into the flour, sugar and salt to “pea” size
• Add egg yolks and water
• Combine quickly with as few strokes as possible, to avoid over-working the pastry dough
• Roll out the dough on a flat surface that has been covered with flour to avoid sticking
• Transfer dough to pie pan and shape crust
• Crust is ready for pie ingredients, or keep in refrigerator for a day, or in the freezer for up to two weeks
