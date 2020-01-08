From Chef Florencia Mason and Anna Ciechon
Serves: 8
Prep Time: 10 min.
Cook Time: 70 min.
Ingredients
1 pie crust
3 cups pecan halves
8 tablespoons unsalted butter
1 cup packed light brown sugar
1 cup dark corn syrup
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
4 large eggs, lightly beaten
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F
- On a lightly floured work surface, roll the pie crust into a 13-inch round, about 1/4-inch thick. Fit the crust into a 9-inch pie plate and trim the edges, leaving a 1-inch overhang
- Fold the overhang underneath itself and crimp the edges
- Roughly chop 2 cups of the pecans; set aside
- In a medium saucepan, melt butter over medium heat
- Whisk in the brown sugar until smooth
- Remove from the heat and stir in the corn syrup, vanilla extract and eggs
- Fold in the chopped pecans and pour into the prepared pie shell
- Arrange the remaining 1 cup pecan halves around the edge of the pie to make a decorative top.
- Bake until the center is set, 60-70 minutes
- Let cool completely
