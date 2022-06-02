PLYMOUTH — Plymouth Congregational Church will hold a series of summer afternoon pipe organ recitals to demonstrate its latest organ upgrades. The inaugural concert will take place on Sunday, July 3, at 5 p.m. with University of Maine Faculty Organist Justin Murphy-Mancini at the console.
The church has a long history with pipe organs dating back to the purchase of a Henry Erben hand-cranked, full tracker action pipe organ in 1854. It was replaced by an E.M Skinner (Opus 698) in 1928. The church fire on Sept. 6, 1983, destroyed that classic instrument. After much deliberation, the congregation chose a 837-pipe, 14-rank Austin Organ which later grew to 1247 pipes in 23 ranks and a two manual keyboard.
The church's most recent organ upgrade is to a Viscount 4 manual digital hybrid instrument. The 23 ranks of Austin pipes continue to speak, but are now enhanced by the addition of nearly 60 ranks of digital stops of all musical qualities.
Upcoming Sunday concerts
July 10, with Wesley Hall, minister of music and the arts of the First Baptist Church in Worcester, Massachusetts
July 17, Kristjon Imperio, organist and handbell director at Wellesley Village Church in Wellesley, Massachusetts
July 24, Laura Belanger, organist of Sanbornton Congregational Church
July 31, Bruce Adami, organist of Christ Episcopal Church in Exeter
Plymouth Congregational is located on the Town Common just off exit 25 on Interstate 93. An offering is requested for admission. For more information contact David Williams at musicdirector@uccplymouth.org or 603-960-2578.
