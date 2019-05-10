WOLFEBORO — Pickering House Inn has been placed on the National Register of Historic Places after a two-year renovation of the former Pickering homestead.
Located at 116 S. Main St. in the heart of downtown Wolfeboro, Pickering House is comprised of the original 1813 structure, two ells added in the mid- and late-1800s, and a full barn. The property’s namesake, Daniel Pickering, was a prominent businessmen and played a leadership role in Wolfeboro in the mid-19th century. Over a 40-year span, he opened numerous businesses, including the Pavilion Hotel.
Pickering House began as a tavern in 1813, then served as a private home, boarding house, summer home, apartment house, hotel and more. By 2015, the years had taken their toll and the property was named one of New Hampshire Preservation Alliance’s Seven to Save historic properties most in danger of destruction.
In February 2016, Wolfeboro residents Patty and Peter Cooke bought the property and began a two-year renovation as as a luxury inn. The renovation blends original features with modern updates. According to co-owner and designer Patty Cooke, principal at Wentworth Style, “the challenge in saving older buildings is to establish style and space that work for the way we live today, while retaining the original bones and special architectural features that give the property historic significance. It has been gratifying to blend the old and new at Pickering House so this wonderful property can continue to be an important part of the fabric of our community for generations to come.”
The New Hampshire Division of Historical Resources supported the inn’s nomination to the National Register of Historic Places in recognition of the property’s importance as a historic landmark once occupied by a prominent Wolfeboro businessman.
“The addition of the property to the National Register helps ensure the preservation of this signature property for the future while recognizing the efforts of our skilled and dedicated renovation team of designers, consultants, contractors and craftspeople who helped us bring it back to life and restore vibrancy to this part of town,” said Peter Cooke.
Pickering House Inn has 10 guest rooms, common areas, multiple patios, a wraparound porch and an attached barn for events. The property was updated with modern conveniences such as WiFi and individually controlled heat and air conditioning, while retaining the historic features that give it character.
For more information on Pickering House Inn, visit www.pickeringhousewolfeboro.com, or call 603-569-6948.
