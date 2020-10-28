BRISTOL — For the second consecutive year Bristol Community Services, Bristol Fire Department and the Tapply-Thompson Community Center will be providing brand new coats through theirpartnership with Operation Warm. We will also have snow pants and boots for youth Elementary age & below. Last year winter wear was distributed to over 100 youth. This year families will not be able to try on items due to the current health restrictions. There are order forms available at Bristol Community Services, the TTCC and through the School Nurses in the Newfound District. Orders need to be placed by Monday, Nov. 5 and can be emailed to bccfun@metrocast.net, or dropped off at BCS or the TTCC.
There will be two distribution dates where items can be picked up at the TTCC. The dates are Saturday, Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. – noon or Saturday, Nov. 14 from 8 a.m. – noon. Pick up times need to be scheduled by contacting the TTCC at 744-2713 or by email.
Returns/exchanges are not allowed this year, but a sizing chart is available on the TTCC website at www.ttccrec.org Inventory is limited. Items will be given out until supplies run out. No sizes available for toddlers or babies.
This program has been partially funded by the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction. To make a donation to the program please visit the TTCC website and use our donation button. Please specify that this donation is for Operation Warm.
