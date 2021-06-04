CONCORD — NH LAKES is building a team of lake-friendly living service providers that property owners can easily access in their region to help keep the lakes the live near clean and healthy. So far, 12 businesses have joined the team.
“Over the years, most people I’ve met don’t really know how their actions affect the health of our lakes,” comments Andrea LaMoreaux, NH LAKES president, reflecting on the past 20 years she’s spent working in lake conservation. “I’ve also learned that most people want to know what they can do to help keep the lake they love and enjoy, clean and healthy. That’s why I was so excited to launch the LakeSmart Program — to help property owners find out how to live in a lake-friendly way.”
Through the NH LAKES LakeSmart Program, property owners receive tailored recommendations about adopting lake-friendly living practices in their home, on their property, and along and on the lake. “Often, we provide relatively simple, do-it-yourself recommendations to property owners,” LaMoreaux explains. “But, sometimes the projects can be big and complicated, or property owners just don’t have the time or interest in doing it themselves. That’s why we’re launching the LakeSmart Service Provider Partner Program this year.”
LakeSmart Service Provider Partners pledge do their work in a way that supports clean and healthy lakes and to help their clients live in a lake-friendly way. Depending on what services they provide, there are various trainings they must take to participate in LakeSmart.
NH LAKES has welcomed aboard their first team of LakeSmart Service Provider Partners and encourages you to reach out to them with your lake-friendly living needs. Please see below and find out more at nhlakes.org/lakesmart.
NH LAKES LakeSmart Service Provider Partners (as of Spring 2021)
Architects & General Contractors & Homebuilders
• Cormack Construction Management (Great North Woods/White Mountains Regions): cormackconstructionmanagement.com, 603-367-8272
Drinking Water & Wastewater Service Providers
• Advanced OnSite Solutions (Lakes, Dartmouth-Lake Sunapee, & Mondanock Regions): aosne.com, 603-783-8042
• Russell Inspection Services (Lakes Region): nhsepticinspection.com, 603-740-4062
• Septic Check Inspections (Lakes Region, Merrimack Valley Region/Seacoast Region): septicchecknh.com, 603.893.2011
Landscape Service Providers
• Belknap Landscape Company (Lakes Region): belknaplandscape.com, 603-528-2798
• Eco-Smart Landscaping (Mondanock Region): eco-smartlandscaping.com, 603-493-0231
• Piscataqua Landscaping & Tree Service (Lakes Region): piscataqualandscaping.com, 207-439-2241
• Stephens Landscaping Professionals (Lakes Region): stephenslandscaping.com, 603-707-0630
Realtors & Property Rental Agencies
• Bean Group (Lakes Region): waterfrontagent.net, 603-303-2599
• Lakefront Living Realty, LLC (Lakes Region): lakefrontliving.com, 508-377-7167
• Maxfield Real Estate (Lakes Region): maxfieldrealestate.com, 603-387-6000
• RE/MAX Home Sweet Home (Lakes & Merrimack Valley/Seacoast Regions): NHHomeSweetHome.com, 603-765-5325
For more information about the program, visit nhlakes.org/lakesmart.
For more information, visit nhlakes.org, email info@nhlakes.org, or call 603-226-0299.
