LACONIA — Throughout the month of December, the New Hampshire Food Bank will host 19 drive-through mobile food pantries across the state. The New Hampshire Food Bank, a program of Catholic Charities New Hampshire, will host multiple mobile food pantries in Laconia, Claremont, Gorham, Colebrook, Plymouth and Manchester through the end of the year. The New Hampshire Food Bank will bring truckloads of food to be distributed to individuals and families in their vehicles.
Laconia – 12-2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Dec. 1, 8, and 15
Lakes Region Community College, 379 Belmont Road
Plymouth – 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 4
NH Electric Co-Op, 579 Tenney Mountain Highway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.