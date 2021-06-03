MEREDITH — The Meredith Rotary Club will host its annual Clean Meredith Bay Day on Saturday, June 5. Volunteers from the local community are encouraged to participate.
Join members of the Meredith Rotary Club to help clean up Lake Winnipesaukee and Meredith Bay. The club will set up headquarters at the Hesky Park boat ramp starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Grab a rake, wear sturdy gloves, and get ready to buff up the bay.
Coffee, donuts, water, and lunch will be provided. If you are interested in participating, please reach out to the Meredith Rotary Club via email at info@meredithrotary.com or message them on Facebook.
For additional information, visit their website at www.meredithrotary.org.
