MEREDITH — Join jeweler, Joy Raskin, at the Meredith Fine Craft Gallery on Sunday, July 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to learn the art of soldering.
Have you ever wanted to learn soldering or improve your soldering skills? Not sure how to set up your own soldering torch and tank? This class will cover the basics of how to set up your work area including torch, tank, a place to solder, and a review of the safety issues. The class will cover all the soldering basics from butt joints to stick soldering. Participants will also do hands on soldering to help you gain confidence in your skills. This class is great for those who have been taking jewelry classes but want to improve.
Students are also encouraged to bring a bagged lunch and any metal that they have on hand or soldering projects to be finished.
Space is limited and preregistration is required.
To register for this workshop, call the League of NH Craftsmen – Fine Craft Gallery at 603-279-7920 or stop by the gallery located at 279 Daniel Webster Highway.
For more details, visit: meredith.nhcrafts.org/classes/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.