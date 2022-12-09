Monica Green and Richard West

Monica Green and Richard West at the Addison Cate Preserve conservation easement with their oldest child, Owen. (Courtesy photo)

ALTON — Together with the generosity of two landowners and local partners, the Society for the Protection of New Hampshire Forests recently protected 482 acres of land in Alton, adjacent to the Forest Society's 457-acre Evelyn H. & Albert D. Morse Sr. Preserve. The conservation of these two properties enlarges the Morse Preserve and creates a block of 1,250 acres of conserved land at the southern end of the Belknap Mountain Range.

The first parcel of land, donated by Dana Freese, expands the Morse Preserve by 222 acres to the south and along the ridge of Pine Mountain. The Forest Society will own and manage the land as part of the Morse Preserve and ensure the protection of its diverse topography and wildlife habitat, including a portion of a large beaver pond and great blue heron rookery, southwesterly facing cliff and rock ledges with talus slope below, and a black gum-red maple basin swamp.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.