The Regional Housing Needs Assessment project has two surveys available seeking local input on what impact the housing situation has had on the people and businesses; what has you’re your experience, what has worked, and what changes might be beneficial to communities and residents.
One survey is for the general population and the other is for employers. You can find them at the project webpage www.lakesrpc.org/serviceshousing.asp.
Housing is an important issue. In New Hampshire and throughout the country, available housing is scarce, putting a strain on some working families and making it difficult for some businesses to recruit and retain workers.
At the conclusion of the project, the regional planning commission will use this survey data, along with other qualitative and quantitative information from a variety of sources to provide resources, strategies, and recommendations to local municipalities, to assist in their efforts to ensure housing availability.
For more information on the Regional Housing Needs Assessment contact the Lakes Region Planning Commission at djeffers@lakesrpc.org or 603-279-5341.
