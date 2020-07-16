The Adventures of Tom Sawyer
By: Mark Twain
Friday, July 17 - Friday, July 24
Chapter 33 – Chapter 35
We began our reading of The Adventures of Tom Sawyer in May and now after 13 weeks we are reaching the last chapter. We learn that Tom and Huck have become wealthy, as they have discovered their hidden treasure. Tom is lauded as someone who might one day be admitted to the national military academy or possibly training in the best law school in the United States. “So endeth this chronicle,” writes Mark Twain, “It being strictly a history of a boy, it must stop here; the story could go on much further without becoming the history of a man.”
Chapter 33:
There is a bowie knife next to Injun Joe — the knife seems to appear throughout the story. Where is Injun Joe buried? How does Tom feel as he has a sense of how Injun Joe suffered?
Chapter 34:
A short chapter filled with high drama. What is the amount of the gold coins piled on the table? Can you calculate the worth of these coins today? Imagine!
Chapter 35:
Huck, now wealthy, is “adopted” by widow Douglas. And yet he just can’t take being “clean and neat, combed and brushed.” He describes this life as being “tied up.” He and Tom conspire and figure it out. How does Mark Twain end the story of Tom Sawyer?
Elizabeth Howard, Columnist, Laconia Daily Sun
Readings:
Join the Laconia Reads Facebook Group for access to all Program Activities and Chapter Readings.
Sunday, July 19: Chapter 33 Mary Nyhan, English Teacher at Interlakes High School
Tuesday, July 21: Chapter 34 Pat Kelly, Host of Good Morning NH, 107.7 The Pulse
Thursday, July 23: Chapter 35 Bryan Halperin, Belknap Mill Theatrical Artist-in-Residence
Tom Sawyer’s Weekly Family Adventure/Activity:
Prescott Farm Environmental Education Center is encouraging you to share your work with us at Laconia Reads.
This week we join Tom and Huck as they take "a business trip." Even though most of us are giving up many trips this year, business and otherwise, let's take a "trip" around the Laconia Reads group this week with our final activity.
Tell us, readers, can you send us a photograph of the place where you have been reading The Adventures of Tom Sawyer?
Learn more at: www.prescottfarm.org
